Bhopal, Feb 3 (PTI) A leadership development program for Madhya Pradesh cabinet ministers got underway in the state capital on Saturday.

"This Leadership Summit will bring efficiency and efficiency in governance. This is an orientation programme to develop the leadership capacity of the Council of Ministers," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said after inaugurating the two-day event at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis.

He said decisions taken by the state cabinet impact the lives of the people.

"Therefore, intermittent training for Cabinet members is necessary. Training will provide an opportunity to learn the nuances of governance, which will strengthen the administration, and its direct benefits will be available to the people of the state through the cabinet decisions," Yadav added.

He said the training will provide an opportunity for ministers to learn to coordinate with the Centre and with departments in the state.

