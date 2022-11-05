Bhopal, Nov 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 10,54,805, an official from the state health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776, while the count of recoveries reached 10,43,960 after nine patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

With a positivity rate of 0.3 per cent, the state is now left with 69 active cases, the official said.

At least 4,043 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state 3,01,57,048, he said.

As per an official release, 13,35,26,077 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,220 jabs given on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,805, new cases 15, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,43,960, active cases 69 number of tests so far 3,01,57,048.

