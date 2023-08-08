Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state has immense reserves of forest, mineral and water resources and it shares 13 percent of the country's forests.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Van Bhawan at Tulsi Nagar locality in Bhopal on Tuesday.

“Madhya Pradesh has immense reserves of forest, mineral and water resources. It shares 13 percent of the country's forests. Dense forests are continuously increasing. Madhya Pradesh is a Tiger State. We are also a Leopard and Alligator State,” CM Chouan said.

Forests sustain the economic life of the forest dwellers. Now there are 785 tigers in the state. Swamp deer (Barasingha), white tigers are also dwelling. New records have been achieved in the field of forest. Bamboo clusters are being developed. The cooperation of the Forest Department in implementing the PESA rules is commendable. Slippers, shoes, flasks, sarees and umbrellas are being given to tendu leaf collectors, the chief minister said.

“We have made forests a boon for the people. The newly constructed Van Bhawan is a complete green building, in which full care has been taken for air, water and light. This building will inspire the staff. There will be no dearth of space for the departmental works. Every effort will be made to improve the lives of those who protect forests,” the CM added.

The Chief Minister said, “Protection of wildlife is a pious act. It is an endeavour of the state government to preserve forests, so that the emission of oxygen takes place on a large scale, and the state becomes the "Oxygen Hub".”

There is a deep connection between forests and forest dwellers. Efforts will be made to ensure prosperity in their lives through forests. Human life is not possible without forests. The earth belongs to all living beings. Environmental protection is necessary to maintain it. Commendable work has been done for the protection of the environment in the state, he added. (ANI)

