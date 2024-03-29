India News | Madhya Pradesh: Two Held with 7.6 Kg Brown Sugar in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Two persons were arrested with 7.695 kg brown sugar in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Parasram Meghwal, a resident of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan and his son-in-law Dharmendra Chauhan, a resident of Ratlam. The accused were going to deliver the consignment to Howrah in West Bengal but the Pardeshipura police caught them on Thursday night, the police added.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Releases Ninth List of Five Candidates, Fields CP Joshi From Rajasthan's Bhilwara; Check Names of Candidates.

Indore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 2), Abhinay Vishwakarma said, "We received information about a few suspects may pass with some stuff from the Pardeshipura police station area after which during the routine checks, the police intercepted two individuals and interrogated them. Upon searching, the police recovered 7.695 kg brown sugar from them."

The police registered a case against them under NDPS act and took them into custody. In the preliminary interrogation, Parasram told the police that he brought the brown sugar from Pratapgarh and was going to supply it to Howrah in West Bengal. Parasram had already supplied the consignment twice to West Bengal, the officer said.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Bharat Ratna Upon LK Advani, Four Eminent Personalities on March 30.

DCP further said that Parasram worked in opium fields in Pratapgarh, while his son-in-law Dharmendra worked as a labourer in Ratlam in MP.

Both the accused are being interrogated and the police are trying to find out the extent of their supply chain and their connections in the International market. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)