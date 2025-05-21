Chennai, May 21 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted an interim stay for a specific provision that enables the Tamil Nadu government to appoint vice-chancellors to state-run varsities.

A Division Bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshmi Narayanan granted the stay amid staunch opposition of the state government against taking up the case in haste.

An advocate, also an functionary of the BJP is the petitioner.

The provision of the Act for which the stay has been granted was originally among the Bills that were given deemed assent by the Supreme Court in the Tamil Nadu government vs the Tamil Nadu governor case.

