Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday quashed an FIR registered against YouTuber Maridhas over his video on Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

Tuticorin DMK member S.R.S. Umari Shankar had approached the district court in Tuticorin against Maridhas alleging that he had defamed and tarnished the image of the party in his YouTube video on anti-CAA protests. Criminal Original Petition was filed under Section 482 of CrPC against Maridhas.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Jilted Suitor Who Burnt Woman Lecturer Alive in Wardha Sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

The YouTuber approached the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court seeking relief on the case.

Justice GR Swaminathan ordered that the case be quashed on Thursday. (ANI)

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price in India & Full Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)