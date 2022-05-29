Jammu, May 29 (PTI) Authorities in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the absence of two-member night staff including a doctor at a Primary Health Centre (PHC).

Samba Deputy Commissioner Anuradha Gupta also ordered withholding of the salary of the absentee doctor and male multipurpose health worker till further orders.

The action followed after a video circulating on social media showed a snake bite victim waiting at Purmandal PHC in the absence of the night staff.

Taking serious note of the video, Gupta ordered the Vijaypur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to conduct an inquiry into the absence of the night staff at the PHC and submit his report within three days.

