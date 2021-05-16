Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) The keys of 100 MHADA flats in central Mumbai were handed over to Tata Memorial Centre to accommodate cancer patients undergoing treatment at the premier facility as well as their kin and caretakers.

The keys were handed over by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

State housing minister Jitendra Awhad said these flats, each measuring 300 square feet, have been handed over on lease for Re 1 per year, and will help kin and caretakers of patients who otherwise have to sometimes put up on the footpaths outside TMC in Parel.

TMC director Rajendra Badwe said the 100 flats would be a lifeline for patients.

