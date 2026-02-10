Kairish Innotech

Daman [India], February 10: The Dadachanji Group, a 35+ year legacy leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing and allied technologies, officially announced the launch of KAIRISH Innotech, a next-generation engineering and technology company focused on building fully customised machines, medical devices, and automation solutions for the the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and diverse industrial sectors.

The launch event brought together industry leaders, partners, clients, and stakeholders to witness the unveiling of a company designed to redefine how pharmaceutical infrastructure and engineering solutions are imagined, designed, and manufactured.

At the heart of KAIRISH Innotech lies a bold, solutions-first philosophy:

"Today, we are proud to say that the Make in India vision envisioned by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is being unfolded through KAIRISH INNOTECH -- not merely as a slogan, but as a living, working example. With Kairish Innotech, we bring world-class engineering in India - you just need to wish it and we will make it a reality. We take care of the design, development, and manufacturing of customised machines, medical devices, tooling, robotics, and automation solutions."

-- Kairus Dadachanji

Engineering the Future - From Concept to Commercialisation.

KAIRISH Innotech has been established as a fully integrated, technology-driven manufacturing ecosystem offering end-to-end capabilities across customised pharmaceutical machinery, medical device design and manufacturing, tooling and precision components, robotics and industrial automation, as well as fabricated equipment and sterilization. From early-stage concept design to development, prototyping, validation, and final manufacturing, the company positions itself as a single-window engineering partner for enabling seamless translation of ideas into commercially deployable solutions for multiple industrial applications.

Legacy Meets Next-Generation Innovation

Promoted and founded by Mr. Kairus Dadachanji, the Dadachanji Group has built a strong reputation over the past three and a half decades as a trusted premier partner in pharmaceutical products, packaging systems, and injectables. With the launch of KAIRISH Innotech, the Group marks a strategic shift toward deep-tech manufacturing and advanced engineering.

Spearheading this transformation is second-generation leader Rishad Dadachanji, who has witnessed the company's evolution from its early days of operating with just four machines to its present scale, and is now accelerating its innovation journey. Under his leadership, the Group has filed and secured multiple product patents, established a dedicated New Product Development division, expanded into untapped engineering and healthcare segments, and invested significantly in advanced automation and robotics integration.

As Rishad Dadachanji states, "KAIRISH Innotech was built to remove the limitations companies face when adapting standard equipment to specialised processes. We wanted to create a company where innovation begins at the drawing board and ends in a fully functioning, future-ready machine on the client's floor." KAIRISH Innotech stands as the culmination of this innovation-led expansion.

An Advanced Industry Offering

Positioned as one of India's most advanced engineering facilities for bespoke, application-specific machine building, KAIRISH Innotech addresses a critical industry need for highly customised engineering solutions that standard equipment often cannot fulfil.

Its offerings are thoughtfully tailored to align with unique facility layouts, specific throughput requirements, desired automation levels, and long-term scalability goals -- enabling clients across industries to build future-ready manufacturing environments.

Digital & Immersive Technology Integration

Reflecting its technology-forward mindset, KAIRISH Innotech also unveiled Augmented Reality (AR) capability integration through its newly launched website. This feature enables clients to visualise machines within their own facilities, experience 100% scale placements, assess spatial fit and workflow alignment, and make faster, more informed infrastructure decisions remotely.

