Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Maharashtra registered a spike of 10,483 new cases on Friday, which took its coronavirus tally to 4,90,262, the state health department said.

The death toll in the state due to the pandemic reached 17,092 with 300 patients succumbing during the day, it said.

Also Read | Air India Express Aircraft From Dubai Overshoots Runway at Calicut Airport in Kozhikode, Crashes Into Valley.

On the other hand, 10,906 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery, the department said in a release.

So far, 3,27,281 COVID-19 patients have walked out of hospitals in Maharashtra after recovery.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash: Pilot, 2 Passengers Reportedly Killed: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

There were 1,45,582 active cases as of Friday evening, while 25,69,645 people have been tested.

The statement said that the recovery rate in the state is 66.76 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.49 per cent.

Currently, 9,82,075 people are in home quarantine and 35,262 in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai reported 862 new cases and 45 deaths on Friday.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, there were 2,597 cases and 121 deaths during the day.

The MMR has so far reported 2,59,875 positive cases, which includes 1,21,012 in Mumbai alone. The region has reported 10,492 deaths, including 6,693 in Mumbai, it said.

There were 527 cases in Nashik city on Friday, 185 in Ahmednagar city, 116 in Dhule city, 1,395 in Pune city, 905 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 121 in Sangli city, 196 in Aurangabad city and 346 in Nagpur city.

Maharshtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 4,90,262; deaths 17,092; recoveries 3,27,281; active cases 1,45,582 and people tested so far 25,69,645.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)