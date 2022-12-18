Nagpur, December 18: A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after he lost a race in the divisional sports games in Nagpur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Sunday. UP Shocker: Bodies of 2 Sisters Found Hanging to Tree in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Class X student was depressed after returning home from the games, which were held on December 16, and hanged himself from a tree on Saturday evening, the Hingna police station official said. Noida Shocker: Couple Dies by Suicide Allegedly Over Debt of Over Rs 1 Crore; Probe Underway.

"It seems he was very upset after losing a race in the divisional sports games. We have registered an accidental death case and are probing further," he said.

