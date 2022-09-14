Two minor girls were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur today afternoon. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area. Meanwhile, the bodies have been taken for autopsy. "Bodies of two sisters found hanging on a tree at some distance from their house in Lakhimpur. SP is present on the spot. A case will be registered on the basis of the complaint received from their family. Every aspect will be examined," reported ANI quoting UP ADG LO Prashant Kumar as saying.

Check Tweet:

UP | Bodies of two sisters found hanging on a tree at some distance from their house in Lakhimpur. SP is present on the spot. A case will be registered on the basis of the complaint received from their family. Every aspect will be examined: UP ADG (L&O) Prashant Kumar (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/S8ZopU9oVu — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)