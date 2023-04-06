Thane, Apr 6 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was booked for allegedly raping his girlfriend and impregnating her in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi After Being Released From Jail, Says 'Met My Friend, Philosopher and Guide'.

The boy was booked on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions on the complaint of the victim, also 17 years of age, the MFC police station official said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Held for Duping Over 50 People on Pretext of Providing Jobs in Airlines.

"They studied in the same school and college and have known each other for some time. The rape incidents took place in January and February when the boy used to come to the victim's house when she was alone. The boy is yet to be detained," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)