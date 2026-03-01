Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik has issued a strongly worded statement categorically denying recent social media rumours linking him to a fourth marriage. The veteran all-rounder, who is currently married to actress Sana Javed, took to his official Instagram account on March 1, 2026, to address "false and fabricated" claims that had suggested a wedding ceremony with actress Vaneeza Sattar was scheduled for late February. Shoaib Malik To Wed 4th Time, To Marry Pakistani Actress Laiba Khan? Here’s Fact Check.

The speculation erupted last week across various social media platforms, drawing intense public interest in both Pakistan and India. Malik’s decision to speak out marks a departure from his usual preference for privacy, a shift he attributed to the potential impact of such stories on his family and young son.

Who is Vaneeza Sattar?

Vaneeza Sattar is an emerging Pakistani television actress who has recently gained significant recognition for her work. She is best known for her portrayal of "Nazo" in the Hum TV drama Laadli, where her performance as a complex character was widely praised by viewers.

Instagram Post of Vaneeza Sattar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaneeza Sattar (@vaneezavv)

Originally from Karachi and a graduate of Karachi University, Sattar has built a substantial following on social media, with over 127,000 followers on Instagram. Despite the viral rumours linking her to the cricketer, there has been no evidence of a personal connection between the two, and Malik has since clarified that he has never even met some of the individuals being mentioned in recent reports.

Shoaib Malik Breaks Silence on Marriage Rumours

In a detailed statement, Malik expressed his frustration over the "clickbait culture" that has targeted his personal life. He emphasised that the constant stream of misinformation was not only damaging his reputation but also causing undue distress to his wife, Sana Javed, who he says has been unfairly targeted by online trolls.

"Since my second marriage, people have attempted to tarnish my reputation by linking me to individuals I’ve never met," Malik stated. "Unverified stories about my personal life have been written without my permission. People have targeted my wife with negative remarks for things she was never involved in, and that’s unacceptable for me."

Malik also clarified the timeline of his marital history to dispel the narrative of a "fourth" marriage. He noted that his marriage to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza ended by mutual consent in early 2023, and he only remarried after that legal separation.

Protecting the Next Generation

A central theme of Malik’s rebuttal was the well-being of his son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The cricketer highlighted that as his son grows older, he is becoming more aware of the digital world and the stories circulating within it.

"I feel this has reached a point where it must be addressed, as my son is now at an age where he'll be reading these false and fabricated stories, spread for views for mere pennies of earnings," he wrote. Fans Speculate Shoaib Malik Heading for Divorce With Third Wife Sana Javed After Couple’s Recent Video Goes Viral.

Shoaib Malik Rubbishes Third Marriage Rumours

Shoaib Malik statement on rumours circulating about his 3rd marriage. pic.twitter.com/qAQupQrwuA — Sohaib Talks Cricket (@Sohaib66634213) February 28, 2026

Malik concluded his statement with a firm warning to those propagating defamatory content. He urged the public to act responsibly and noted that his legal team is monitoring the situation, stating, "Failure to do so will result in strict legal action from my team against individuals and firms."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).