Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Attend Allu Sirish’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

The ceremony, known as the Pelli Koduku (the making of the groom), took place on March 1, 2026, at the residence of veteran producer Allu Aravind. The event marks a significant milestone ahead of Allu Sirish’s upcoming marriage to Nayanika Reddy, scheduled for March 6.

Clad in elegant traditional attire, Sirish was seen participating in the "Mangala Snanam" and other customary rites. The intimate gathering brought together the core members of the "Mega" and "Allu" families, including Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, and Ram Charan.

Newlyweds Rashmika and Vijay Grace Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku Ceremony - See Pics

ViRosh Makes a Special Appearance

The highlight for many fans was the arrival of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. This marks one of the couple’s first major public appearances since their dual Telugu and Kodava wedding ceremonies on February 26.

The duo, affectionately dubbed "Virosh" by their massive fan base, was seen posing for photographs with the entire Allu family. Their presence at the event underscores their close personal ties with the family; Vijay Deverakonda has long shared a "brotherly" bond with the Allu siblings, while Rashmika’s professional collaboration with Allu Arjun in the Pushpa franchise has cemented her place as a family friend.

Road to the Wedding

The Allu family has been in a festive mood for weeks, starting with a yacht party in Dubai and a traditional "Pasupu" ceremony in February. While the Pelli Koduku was a private family matter, the celebrations are set to scale up significantly in the coming days.

On March 2, a grand pre-wedding reception is scheduled at Allu Studios for members of the Telugu film industry. On the other hand, on March 4, Rashmika and Vijay are expected to host their own wedding reception at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad. Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy will officially tie the knot on March 6. Allu Sirish To Marry Nayanika Reddy on March 6; Pre-Wedding Festivities With Tollywood Celebs Planned on THIS Date.

More About Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy

Allu Sirish, known for films such as Srirastu Subhamastu and Okka Kshanam, announced his engagement to Nayanika Reddy in October last year. Interestingly, the couple chose March 6 for their wedding date, the same day his elder brother, "Icon Star" Allu Arjun, married Sneha Reddy in 2011.

