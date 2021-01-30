Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) Two Railway Protection Force jawans saved the life of a 76-year-old man who slipped while trying to board a train at Kalyan station, an official said on Saturday.

The incident happened at 8:30pm on Friday when Mansoor Ahmed was trying to board the Punjab Mail from platform number 4, he said.

"He was in danger of slipping into the gap of the platform as the train moved ahead, but RPF jawans SC Yadav and Jitendra Gujar managed to grip him and pull him to safety," he informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)