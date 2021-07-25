Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) Thane has reported 347 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,42,587, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases recorded on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 14 more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 10,969.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.02 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,28,9150, while the death toll has reached 3,108, another official said.

