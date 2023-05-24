Nagpur, May 24 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur district have arrested a 35-year-old woman for plotting her father's murder as she and her mother were allegedly being subjected to domestic violence by him, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the 60-year-old man from Nagpur city was allegedly in an illicit relationship with another woman and was pressuring his wife to transfer their properties – a petrol pump, a farm and a house – in his name. He would also allegedly resort to domestic violence, said the official.

On May 2, the man apparently brutally assaulted his wife and daughter over the properties.

The daughter then hired a local resident for Rs 5 lakh to eliminate her father. The contract killer and his accomplices stabbed her father to death at the family's petrol pump at Bhiwapur, some 60 km from Nagpur, on May 17.

Police first tracked down the contract killer and he led them to the victim's daughter, he added.

