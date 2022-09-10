Latur, Sep 10 (PTI) An 85-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Latur in Maharashtra reportedly over distress at not getting adequate compensation or other forms of relief post land acquisition for a power infrastructure project.

Raosaheb Shivram Ghodke allegedly hanged himself from a tree in Shindala village in Ausa tehsil on Friday morning, a police official said.

His kin said five hectares of his land had been acquired over a decade ago by two state-run firms to set up a wind power project, adding that Ghodke was unhappy over the compensation and other forms of relief offered.

Several farmers have been protesting at the empty site of the wind power project, which was later scrapped in favour of a solar facility, they said.

An official from Bhada police station refused to comment on these allegations and said no suicide note had been found.

"The exact reason why he took this step is not known, so probe is underway. An accidental death case has been registered," he added.

