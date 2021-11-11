Aurangabad, Nov 11 (PTI) Siddharth Zoo in Maharashtra's Aurangabad will reopen for visitors from Friday, after remaining shut for nearly 19 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday.

People will have to present their vaccination certificates to enter the premises, the official said.

"The zoo will reopen after nearly 19 months. All areas, including the snake and tiger enclosures, will remain open from Friday," zoo supervisor Sanjay Nandan said.

Nearly 200 visitors can be accommodated at a time at the zoo, as there is ample space for social distancing, he said.

The zoo and park will be open from 9 am to 5 pm every day, an official said, adding that masks are mandatory for visitors and adults will have to present their vaccination certificates for entry.

Siddharth Zoo currently has 11 tigers, two leopards and many other animals, it was stated.

