Latur, Mar 13 (PTI) A 38-year-old police naik allegedly shot himself dead using his service revolver inside Killari police station in Latur district of Maharashtra in the wee hours on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, Sahebrao Sawant, shot himself under his chin, an official said.

In a suicide note purportedly written by Sawant, he had borrowed some Rs 9-10 lakh against his private property and distributed the money to some people, who defaulted, the official said.

Police have registered a case against 16 people for abetment of suicide and cheating in connection with Sawant's death and arrested two of them.

