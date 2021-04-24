Thane, Apr 24 (PTI) A COVID-19 patient and three others were injured in a lift collapse in Dombivali in Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The lift had a free-fall in the shaft from the second floor to the first floor, leaving four people inside with leg injuries, including fracture, the official said.

"A COVID-19 patient, his parents and a nurse were in the lift when the incident took place on Friday evening. All have been hospitalised and are stable," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)