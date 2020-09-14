Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 1077374 after 17066 fresh cases, a health official said.

With 257 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll in the state has reached 29894, the official said.

Also Read | LG Wing Smartphone With Rotating Dual-Display Officially Unveiled Globally; Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

So far 755850 patients have been discharged after recovery, while there are 291256 active cases, the official said.

The number of tests stands at 5321116, he added. PTI

Also Read | Umar Khalid Sent to 10-Day Police Custody, Was Arrested Under UAPA For Alleged Role in Delhi Riots.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)