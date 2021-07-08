Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Cyber on Thursday warned citizens not to fall prey to fraudsters who are duping people using fake websites of well-known financial institutions and banks, and offering them loans.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown period, the department had found that anti-social elements were creating fake websites, luring people with the promise of loans and later duping them, a Maharashtra Cyber official said.

One such gang had asked people to fill up forms or contact them, and after gaining their confidence, fraudsters asked victims to deposit some processing fees to clear loans, and later duped them, the official said.

Since many such cases came to light, the department has issued an advisory asking people to verify logos and other details of financial institutions if they are applying for loans online, he said.

People have also been asked to visit the nearest branches of banks before applying for loans to get proper information for their safety, and contact the local police immediately if they fall victim to cyber frauds, the official added.

