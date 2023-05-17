Palghar, May 17 (PTI) Police have arrested a man from Maharashtra's Satara district after he was on the run for more than 14 years in a case of dacoity in Palghar, officials said on Wednesday.

On August 21, 2008, a group of persons broke into a house located in Virar area here, beat up its occupants with iron rods and decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 17,000, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police's senior inspector Rahul Rakh said.

One of the accused was identified as Techar Bandya Kale. The police then registered a case of dacoity and initiated a probe into it. They later added provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Kale and the other accused persons, he said.

The police came to know that Kale was involved in some more cases of dacoity and was evading arrest.

A police probe team took the help of technical and intelligence inputs and traced Kale to Pusegaon village in Satara where he was hiding, the official said, adding the accused was nabbed on Monday.

With this, the accused has five cases registered against him on various charges, the police added.

