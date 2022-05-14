Thane, May 14 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic scrap godown at Shil Phata in Thane district of Maharashtra early on Saturday, an official said.

There was no report of any injury in the blaze that erupted around 4 am, chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Avinash Sawant, said.

"A total of four fire engines - two each from the municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai and Thane - were rushed to the spot. The firefighting operation is still on," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

