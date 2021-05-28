Jalna, May 28 (PTI) Five police personnel were suspended in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday for allegedly beating up a BJP worker more than a month ago, an official said.

A video of the incident went viral this week, following which an inquiry was ordered.

District Superintendent of Police Vinayak Deshmukh on Friday suspended a sub-inspector and four police constables allegedly involved in the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vikrant Deshmukh was probing the matter further, Deshmukh told reporters.

Asked about the two police officers including a Sub- Divisional Police Officer seen in the video, the SP said a decision regarding them will be taken at a higher level.

The video showed the policemen beating BJP worker Shivraj Nariyalwale with batons.

The incident took place at Deepak Hospital here on April 9 when some people attacked doctors and went on a rampage in the ICU of the hospital after the death of a youth injured in a road accident.

Police rushed to the hospital. While others fled, Nariyalwale was caught and allegedly beaten up.

State BJP leaders had demanded action against the policemen.

