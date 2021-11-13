Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) Five labourers working on the Metro Rail line in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district were injured on Saturday when iron rods erected at the construction site fell on them, an official said.

The incident occurred around 3 pm when iron rods forming a pillar post fell at the construction site at the Anjur junction, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Five workers sustained minor injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The authorities are currently removing the fallen iron posts at the construction site, the official added.

