Aurangabad, Feb 24 (PTI) Former IAS officer Bhujangrao Kulkarni, who had served at various administrative positions in Maharashtra, died after a prolonged illness at his residence here on Wednesday, his family members said.

He was 103.

Kulkarni breathed his last at around 2.15 pm, his relative said.

He had served as a secretary of Health, Urban Development and Housing departments of the Maharashtra government, relative said.

Born at Pimpalgaon in Beed district, Kulkarni had completed his school education in Beed and Aurangabad, and higher education from Hyderabad till 1938.

After serving Hyderabad State administration from 1939 to 1951, he became the collector of Nanded in 1953. He also served as the collector of Aurangabad from 1956 to 1959.

Later, he was the chief of census for Maharashtra from 1959 to 1965, his relative said.

He also served as a Pune municipal commissioner (1965 -1969) and as secretary in health, urban development and housing and irrigation departments till 1974.

Post-retirement, he also served as a senate member of the university in Aurangabad (1995-2000), chairman of Marathwada Development Board (1974-1977) and as a member of various committees, the relative said.

