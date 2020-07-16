Akola/Nagpur, Jul 16 (PTI) Four leopard cubs who got separated from their mother in Akola forest division have been sent to Gorewada Zoo and Rescue Centre in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

While three cubs were rescued in Mouza Pastul in Patur taluka on June 3, another cub was found on July 1, deputy conservator of Forests (DCF) Akola Vijay Mane said.

Also Read | Varavara Rao, Arrested in Bhima Koregaon Case, Tests Positive For COVID-19: Reports.

For the last 15 days, the forest department has been trying to reunite the cubs with their mother, but torrential rains and the movement of other leopards have hindered the operation, he said.

With permission from the chief wildlife warden and principal conservator of forests, the four cubs have been sent to Gorewada Zoo and Rescue Centre in Nagpur.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: High Court Accepts Amended Plea by Sachin Pilot, Rebel Congress MLAs Against Disqualification Notice; Hearing Later Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)