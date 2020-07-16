Jaipur, July 16: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday accepted the amended plea filed by Sachin Pilot and other rebel MLAs challenging the disqualification notice issued by Rajasthan Assembly speaker CP Joshi. The two-judge bench will hear the plea. According to reports, the hearing will take place later in the day. In the afternoon, Pilot and other rebel Congress MLAs sought time to amend their plea due to which the court adjourned the hearing.

Judge Satish Chand of the Rajasthan High Court heard the plea. The petition was filed by rebel Congress legislator Prithviraj Meena. Pilot and other rebel MLAs are represented by Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, while senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi represents the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot, Rebel Congress MLAs' Plea Against Disqualification Notice Adjourned.

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker issued the disqualification notice on the complaint of Congress MLA Mahesh Joshi under Article 191 of Constitution. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claims the support of 106 MLAs. If all the 19 rebel Congress MLAs are disqualified, then the strength of the Rajasthan Assembly will come down to 181 from 200 and Gehlot can easily prove his majority.

On Tuesday, Pilot was removed from the posts of Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President. Govind Singh Dotasra appointed as the new Rajasthan PCC chief.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).