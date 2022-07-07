Nagpur, Jul 7 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was on Thursday conferred honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidhyapeeth in Maharashtra's Akola.

Also Read | Vivo India Remitted Rs 62,476 Crore Abroad, Almost 50% to China, Says ED.

Governor and Chancellor of public universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded the degree to the Union minister for road transport and highways at the 36th convocation ceremony of the university.

Also Read | Raj Babbar Sentenced to Two Years in Jail in a 1996 Case.

Former Vice Chancellor Dr Motilal Madan, VC Dr Vilas Bhale, registrar, deans of faculty, professors, teachers and graduating students were present on the occasion.

Graduates who received gold medals and other prizes were felicitated on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)