Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is completely confused about the upcoming vaccination drive, a day after state minister Nawab Malik announced that COVID-19 vaccine will be made available free for people in the age group of 18 to 45 years.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear yesterday itself that all the citizens in country will get free vaccination. At the same time if some states want this process to be accelerated, they have been given liberty to purchase directly from companies," Fadnavis told reporters here.

He said Maharashtra has received the highest quantity of 4.35 lakh doses of Remdesivir and 1,750 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen, which is twice the quantity received by any other state, from the Centre.

Fadnavis also said more than 1,100 ventilators have been allotted to Maharashtra.

"Those who have the habit of blaming the Central government every day should try to behave sensibly at least during the pandemic," the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly said.

Meanwhile,Maharashtra state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant saidthe list shown by Fadnavis mentioning the names of states being supplied with the oxygen has most of companies from Maharashtra.

"The government of Maharashtra has been procuring 1,250 MT of oxygen through these companies in the state. Since these companies are located on the land of Maharashtra, PM Modi's permission is not required for procuring oxygen from them. This capacity is Maharashtra's own. However, Fadnavis has used this in the name of Modi and lying to give all the credit to Modi," Sawant said.

Sawant further said that with the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients, the need for medical oxygen for Maharashtra has gone beyond1,750 metric tonnes.

"Therefore, Maharashtra had demanded that the Centre supply 500 tonne more oxygen from other states in addition to its own capacity of 1,250 tonnes. Maharashtra is receiving 110 MT (of oxygen) every day from Bhilai, 50 MT from Bellary, 125 MT from Jamnagar, and average 60 MT from Vizag from the Centre," he said.

The Congress spokesperson further said that 'Oxygen Express' has brought 110 metric tonne oxygen in only seven tankers till now.

"The MVA had assessed that Maharashtra will require a total of 25,000 MT oxygen in 15 days from April 15 to 30. Maharashtra has its own capacity to produce 17,500 MT of oxygen in 15 days considering the daily production of 1,250 tonnes per day," Sawant said.

He said the Union government is supposed to supply 7,500 MT of oxygen, which comes at around 500 MT per day, in these 15 days.

"But at present, the supply is only 345 MT per day from the Centre while transportation problems are affecting supply of the rest of assured oxygen," Sawant said.

In this scenario, Fadnavis is lying as he is trying to give credit to the prime minister for the oxygen supply, Sawant added.

"BJP leaders became mentally unstable since they lost power in Maharashtra. In the lust for power, they have been misleading the masses and lying. Although the Modi government is finding it difficult to supply even 500 metric tonnes of oxygen as demanded by Maharashtra,it is unfortunate that BJP leaders are defaming the state by trying to take away its due credit," he said.

