Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will celebrate the 350th coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad on June 1 and 2, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Saturday.

He said the state government will also set up Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Centre at Agra.

Also Read | Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh and Nicole Scherzinger to Have Their Brush with Royalty Again at King Charles III's Coronation.

The former Mughal empire capital assumes significance in Maratha history as Shivaji Maharaj gave Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb a slip from the city after he was imprisoned there by the latter.

"The 350th coronation ceremony will be celebrated by the state government at Raigad on June 1 and 2," Shinde said.

Also Read | Galwan Valley Hero Naik Deepak Singh's Widow Becomes Army Officer, Posted in Eastern Ladakh.

He said the coronation day is an inspiration for the state and cultural events will be organised in every district.

Shinde said the anniversary will be celebrated throughout the year by organising events across the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)