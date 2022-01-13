Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) There is availability of 32,48,205 Covaxin doses in Maharashtra as on Thursday which can last for 11 days with an average daily consumption of 3.01 lakh jabs, sources in the Union Health Ministry said in the wake of state Health Minister Rajesh Tope complaining about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

Similarly, as on January 13, the state has an available balance of 1,34,02,420 Covishield doses which will take average 33.91 days to exhaust, the sources said.

On Wednesday, Tope had pointed out that there has been a shortage of doses since the vaccination for the 15-18 years age group and the exercise of administering precaution doses to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidity began.

He said the state government has raised the issue with the Centre and has demanded 50 lakh doses of Covishield and 40 lakh Covaxin jabs.

But according to the health ministry sources, the Covaxin vaccine availability in the state as on January 3 was 59,12,100. Additionally it has been supplied 17,18,100 doses till January 11, they said.

The state collected 7,49,710 Covaxin doses from the Government Medical Store Depot, Mumbai on Thursday.

They also said that 6,35,000 doses are also in transit from Bharat Biotech India Ltd that will arrive by Thursday evening.

"So the total available Covaxin doses on January 13 is 18,63,496 plus 6,35,000, plus 7,49,710, which adds up to 32,48,205 doses. The average daily consumption of Covaxin is 3.01 lakh and the vaccine is available for almost 11 days," the sources said.

On Covishield, the sources said as on January 13, the state has an available balance of 1,34,02,420 doses. The average coverage in the last 30 days (up to January 12) was 3,95,216 doses.

"Hence, the number of days required to exhaust the existing balance with the January average is 33.91 days," the sources said.

