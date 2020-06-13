Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Maha: Industries Demand COVID-19 Care Centre at Waluj

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 09:40 AM IST
Aurangabad, Jun 13 (PTI) Industries in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have urged the state government to set up a dedicated COVID-19 care facility at Waluj industrial area, in light of the pandemic, an official said on Saturday.

Representatives of industries met Guardian Minister of Aurangabad and state Industries Minister Subhash Desai and state minister Aditi Tatkare here on Friday to put forth their demand.

Waluj is home to several large and small-scale industrial units and also has a residential zone.

"The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has set up a COVID-19 facility in Chikalthana industrial area. A similar facility is needed at Waluj as well to ensure timely treatment to locals in the area," said Abhay Hanchanal, president of Marathwada Association of Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

