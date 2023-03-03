Pune, Mar 3 (PTI) Newly-elected Congress MLA from Kasba Peth Ravindra Dhangekar on Friday met ailing Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Dhangekar wrested the BJP stronghold by defeating Hemant Rasane by 10,950 votes in the February 26 bypolls, results of which were declared on Thursday.

Dhangekar, who met Bapat in a hospital, said, "I have (unsuccessfully) contested Assembly elections against Bapat twice. We never fought polls with any animosity. I met him and he congratulated me on my victory. Bapat, who is like father figure to me, assured all help."

Dhangekar alleged the BJP distributed money in the constituency to ensure victory, adding Bapat never indulged in such acts, the reason why people ensured his victory multiple times.

Bapat won from Kasba Peth in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, when he defeated Dhangekar, and 2014.

