Pune, Jun 27 (PTI) All malls and auditoriums will remain closed beginning June 28 in Pune in Maharashtra with the municipal corporation imposing fresh restrictions under the level-3 category.

As per the order issued by the Pune civic body on Saturday, shops selling essential items will remain open till 4 pm on all days while shops under the non-essential category will operate from Monday to Friday till 4 pm.

Restaurants, bars, and food courts will operate from Monday to Friday till 4 pm with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Home delivery of the food is allowed till 11 pm.

Gyms, salons, beauty parlours will also operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday to Friday till 4 pm, the order said.

All the public places such as gardens, playgrounds will remain open for people from 5 am to 9 am.

Social, religious and entertainment programs are allowed to be held from Monday to Friday till 4 pm in the presence of 50 people. "The duration of such a programme cannot be extended beyond three hours where COVID-19 appropriate behaviour must be followed," it said.

Bracing itself against the anticipated third wave of the pandemic, the Maharashtra government recently tightened the unlocking process in the state and announced that restrictions will not be relaxed beyond 'level 3' .

The government has effectively done away with level 1 and level 2 which allowed maximum relaxations under the initial five-level unlocking plan.

