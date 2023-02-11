Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 16 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 81,37,280, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421 as no fresh fatalities were reported.

Maharashtra is now left with 82 active cases after 15 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 79,88,777, it said.

The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 98.18 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.82 per cent, the department said.

Mumbai reported five cases, which raised the overall count to 11,54,366 while the death toll remained 19,747.

With eight new cases, the tally of infections in the Mumbai division rose to 23,88,293.

Nashik, Aurangabad, Latur, and Akola divisions didn't report any fresh cases while the Nagpur division logged one case, Pune division 5, and the Kolhapur division 2.

