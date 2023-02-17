Nagpur, February 17 (PTI) A 53-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death before taking his own life in Maharashra's Nagpur district, an official said on Friday.

Madhukar Dhoba Yuvnati, worked for a milk supplier in Aamdi village and stayed in a single room. His wife Kusumbai (43) lived in their village and would regularly visit him, said the official from Ramtek police station.

Madhukar's wife had arrived at Aamdi on Thursday.

The man used to consume alcohol and it led to a fight between the two. Madhukar then killed her with an axe and hanged himself from the ceiling with a rope, said the official.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when the milk supplier went to Madhukar's place, said the official.

