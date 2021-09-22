Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle hit a pothole in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said.

The accident took place on Tuesday near Gaimukh toll booth on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said in a release.

He said the man, a resident of Amrut Nagar in Mumbra town, was heading towards Thane city when his motorcycle hit a pothole.

The man fell off his vehicle and received severe injuries on his head and legs.

He was rushed to the Thane Civil hospital in an ambulance by police where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The Kasarwadavali police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

This is the second such incident in Thane district in the past one week.

On September 16, a woman and her son died on the spot after their motorcycle hit a pothole at Mankoli Naka on Mumbai-Nashik highway while they were returning home after offering prayers at the residence a relative during the Ganpati festival.

