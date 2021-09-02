Pune, Sep 2 (PTI) A 47-year-old man allegedly opened fire after breaking into an apartment in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday, and was nabbed, police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man, His Wife’s Younger Sister End Life By Consuming Poison Over ‘Relationship’ In Bareilly District.

The incident took place in Khadakmal area in the afternoon, when the accused Vitthal Waman Bhole entered a locked flat in a housing society using a cutter to steal valuables and was spotted by the house owner, who returned home around the same time, senior inspector Srihari Bahirat said.

Also Read | India Will Start Exporting COVID-19 Vaccines After Its Public Health Needs Are Met, Says Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

The accused opened fire during a scuffle with the flat owner, but the bullet missed the target, the official said.

When the man caught hold of him from behind, the accused bit him and ran towards the parking lot and fired another shot, which hit a gate, he said, adding that by this time, people had gathered around and helped catch Bhole.

The accused is a native of Jalgaon and has several cases, including murder, to his name, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)