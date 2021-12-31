Nashik, Dec 31 (PTI) At least 113 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 4,13,978, an official said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Odisha Govt Hikes DA by 3%, to Benefit 7.5 Lakh Employees, Pensioners.

As many as 46 persons were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, rising the count of recoveries to 4,04,649 and toll to 8,756, the official said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Government Hikes Old-Age and Widow Pension From Rs 1200 to Rs 1400.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,32,004 were from Nashik city, 1,58,277 from other parts of the district, 12,711 from Malegaon and 6,070 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

A total of 30,23,891 swabs have been tested till date, of which 4,355 were tested on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)