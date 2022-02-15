Nashik, Feb 15 (PTI) With the addition of 141 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,74,895 on Tuesday, an official said.

At least 209 patients were discharged from hospitals while four died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,64,733 and toll to 8,882, he said.

The district is currently left with 1,280 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,72,356 were from Nashik city, 1,76,464 from other parts of the district, 13,875 from Malegaon and 8,284 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

