Assam, February 15: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is inviting online applications for recruitment of Constable posts in Assam Police. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website slprbassam.in.

The online application process will begin on February 16. Meanwhile, the last date to apply is March 17. A total of 441 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive. Read the notification for Assam Police Constable recruitment 2022 notification here. Subsequently, Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board has issued notifications of other posts on the official website.

How To Apply For Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website at slprbassam.in.

Age Limit For Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that the age limit for the post of Constable is 18 to 25 years.

Essential Qualification For Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2022:

10+2 (Science) pass with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM).

Selection Procedure For Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2022:

Candidates will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET).

Qualified candidates will appear for the written exam and oral test/viva voce.

Application Fee For Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that there is no application fee required.

Candidates must note that after successful registration candidates will get an Assam Police Recruitment ID. Candidates will have to apply for any posts advertised through SLPRB by logging in with this ID. For more information and updates, kindly visit the official website of the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2022 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).