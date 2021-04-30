Nashik, Apr 30 (PTI) As many as 3,749 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 40 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district reached 3,23,934 and the toll rose to 3,497, the official said.

Of the latest casualties, 24 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, 14 from other parts of the district and one from Malegoan, he said.

At least 5,206 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 2,79,621 patients, he said.

As many as 13,452 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the district to 12,15,760, the official added.

