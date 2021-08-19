Nashik, Aug 19 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday recorded 99 fresh cases of COVID-19 that took the tally of infections in the region to 4,04,405, an official from the health department said.

Two patients died of the infection, while 108 were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the toll to 8,557 and count of recoveries to 3,94,826, the official said.

At least 357 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon so far, 3,961 in NMC limits and 4,113 in other parts of the district, it was stated.

As many as 23,91,653 swabs have been tested till date in the district, of which 4,069 were tested on Thursday, the official added.

