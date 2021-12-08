Nashik, Dec 8 (PTI) At least 46 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Nashik, taking the tally of infections in the district to 4,12,738 on Wednesday, an official said.

As many as 40 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,03,638 and the toll to 8,731, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,32,263 were from Nashik city, 1,57,850 from other parts of the district, 12,694 from Malegaon and 6,015 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

A total of 29,13,735 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 6,264 were tested on Wednesday, the official added.

