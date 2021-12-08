Raipur, December 8: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today chaired the Cabinet Meeting at his residence office, where following important decisions were taken:-

Godhan Nyay Mission: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Releases Rs 50 Lakh Towards Benefit of Cow Dung Collectors. • Cabinet has decided to distribute additional quantity of free food grains on the ration cards issued under Chhattisgarh Food and Nutrition Security Act, at par with the provisions of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana. The additional expenditure of Rs 223.58 crore would be reimbursed to Chhattisgarh State Civil Supply Corporation from Mukhyamantri Khadyann Sahayta Yojana.

• Cabinet has approved the amendments and provisions related to allotment of land of undeveloped industrial purpose, from departmental land bank (except the land transferred for industrial parks / areas) to the entrepreneurs of Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes category at concessional rates in the backward development block category "D", Under Chhattisgarh State Industrial Policy 2019-24.

a) Plant and machinery-based industries engaged in solar power generation were included in the category of high priority.

b) Industry based on wood produced on private land was included in the priority industry.

c) List of MSME Service Category Enterprises approved under Industrial Policy.

d) Cabinet has approved that the amendments made earlier in the industrial policy will be made effective from November 1, 2019. Jute bags/gunny bags used in paddy/rice procurement were included under the ‘high priority’ category.

• A provision of up to Rs.3 crore has been made for expansion of the private industrial parks to be established in the state.

• For recruitment to the post of assistant teacher in Swami Atmanand English medium schools, Cabinet has decided to exempt the compulsion of being a local resident of Bastar and Sarguja divisions and Korba district for applicants.

• As buses of the educational institutions were non-operational during the lockdown due to COVID crisis, Cabinet has decided to provide exemption in the quarterly tax payable by the bus operated for the educational institution from July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021

• Cabinet has seconded the Chief Minister’s decision to increase the rate of old jute gunny bags from Rs 18 per nos to Rs 25 per unit, for paddy procurement at support price in Kharif marketing year 2021-22.

• In view of the hike in diesel prices, Cabinet has approved the hike rate for passenger fare of city vehicle operated as contract vehicle and case vehicle, proposed by Transport Department.

• Cabinet has decided to allow applicants/employees to appear in the upcoming Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, providing one time relaxation in the age-limit in the limited departmental competitive examination for the post of Excise Sub-Inspector to be conducted by the Excise Department.

• Cabinet has decided to allot the previously allotted government land in Raipur Municipal Corporation area on lease to Raipur Development Authority, Raipur at the rate of Re 1 per square foot. Raipur Development Authority has been allotted a total of 162.31 acres on lease in Katora Talab Purainna, Amlidih, Telibandha, Raipura, Boriakhurd, Sarauna, Hirapur, Devendra Nagar, Pandaritarai, Fafadih and other places, out of which 158.50 acres land is for residential purpose and 3.81 acres land for commercial purpose.

• Chief Minister has announced that the rice mills in state will be provided custom milling incentive of Rs 120 per quintal in the Kharif marketing year 2021-22. With the additional financial burden of Rs 945 crores created due to the hike, the total expenditure on incentives would amount to Rs 1295 crore. Cabinet has decided to reimburse this amount to Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation from the additional expenditure head.

• Sections of Chhattisgarh State Backward Commission Act, 1995 was amended and the proposal for the post of Vice-Chairman was approved.

• Cabinet has decided to include compost produced in Gauthan Samiti for sale through cooperative societies under Godhan Nyay Yojna and to allow 0.5 percent administrative expenditure in the budget provisioned under the scheme.

• Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill 2021 was approved for the introduction of the Second Supplementary Estimate Year 2021-22 in the Legislative Assembly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2021 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).