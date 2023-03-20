Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Legislators of Opposition parties on Monday staged a walkout against an "unsatisfactory" reply of the Maharashtra government in the Assembly to issues of farmers including the damage caused to their crops by unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

Also Read | Happy World Sparrow Day 2023: Conservation Efforts Offer Hope for Sparrows’ Return to Delhi.

Soon after the Assembly proceedings began at 11 AM, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party, said farmers have incurred heavy losses due to showers and hailstorms in the last few days in various parts of the state.

Also Read | Livspace Layoffs: Home Interiors and Renovation Platform Cuts 100 Employees as Part of Cost-Cutting Measures.

"The government officials have refused to sign on the damage assessment report or panchnamas and the state government is not taking firm steps to address this issue," he said.

Maharashtra Revenue and Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "We have asked officials to conduct a survey. We will ensure that the damage assessment reports will be finalised and it will be signed by officials. Once we receive the details of farmers who lost their crops, we will disburse some assistance to them."

However, Pawar and other legislators of the Opposition staged a walkout, saying the government's reply was unsatisfactory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)